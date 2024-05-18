Sheffield Houses: Cottage in quaint village near city with large plot of land offers “world of possibilities”

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 18th May 2024, 07:24 BST

Bank Cottage is nestled in the sought-after village of Thurgoland.

A three-bedroom detached cottage with a large plot of land in a rural village in South Yorkshire is on the market.

At £650,000, the property offers stables, fantastic views, and a recently renovated interior.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says in the listing: “The presence of stables and a large plot opens up a world of possibilities for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking to cultivate their green thumb.

“Bank Cottage epitomises countryside living at its finest, offering a serene escape while still being within easy reach of Sheffield's amenities and attractions.”

18 photos in the gallery below show what the home has to offer.

1. Front of house

"This charming 3-bedroom detached cottage offers a blend of modern comfort and timeless elegance."

2. View from above

3. Kitchen

"As you step through the front porch, you're greeted by a modern kitchen, fully equipped to cater to your culinary desires."

4. Dining room

"The inviting dining room is perfect for hosting intimate gatherings or enjoying family meals."

