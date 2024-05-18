A three-bedroom detached cottage with a large plot of land in a rural village in South Yorkshire is on the market.

At £650,000, the property offers stables, fantastic views, and a recently renovated interior.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says in the listing: “The presence of stables and a large plot opens up a world of possibilities for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking to cultivate their green thumb.

“Bank Cottage epitomises countryside living at its finest, offering a serene escape while still being within easy reach of Sheffield's amenities and attractions.”

18 photos in the gallery below show what the home has to offer.

1 . Front of house "This charming 3-bedroom detached cottage offers a blend of modern comfort and timeless elegance."

3 . Kitchen "As you step through the front porch, you're greeted by a modern kitchen, fully equipped to cater to your culinary desires."