A three-bedroom detached cottage with a large plot of land in a rural village in South Yorkshire is on the market.
At £650,000, the property offers stables, fantastic views, and a recently renovated interior.
Estate agency Purple Bricks says in the listing: “The presence of stables and a large plot opens up a world of possibilities for equestrian enthusiasts or those seeking to cultivate their green thumb.
“Bank Cottage epitomises countryside living at its finest, offering a serene escape while still being within easy reach of Sheffield's amenities and attractions.”
18 photos in the gallery below show what the home has to offer.
