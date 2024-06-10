A charming four bedroom family home in Handsworth, Sheffield, has been listed for sale for just under £300,000.

Found on Retford Road, the house is positioned a short distance back from the street with a driveway to the front offering parking space.

According to the Zoopla listing, the house has been renovated shortly before it was listed for sale.

The ground floor consists of a spacious entrance hall, a lounge and a large kitchen/diner, as well as the utility room, shower room and two potential bedrooms.

One of the ground floor bedrooms is currently used as an office. It is listed as “Bedroom five” on the floorplan, but the listing states it is a four bedroom home.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are found on the first floor.

The house has a guide price of £290,000.

