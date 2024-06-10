Sheffield houses: Charming Handsworth family home with open plan kitchen and four bedrooms for sale

Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:34 BST

There are lots of shopping options nearby including Handsworth Asda, Aldi and a Morrisons.

A charming four bedroom family home in Handsworth, Sheffield, has been listed for sale for just under £300,000.

Found on Retford Road, the house is positioned a short distance back from the street with a driveway to the front offering parking space.

According to the Zoopla listing, the house has been renovated shortly before it was listed for sale.

The ground floor consists of a spacious entrance hall, a lounge and a large kitchen/diner, as well as the utility room, shower room and two potential bedrooms.

One of the ground floor bedrooms is currently used as an office. It is listed as “Bedroom five” on the floorplan, but the listing states it is a four bedroom home.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are found on the first floor.

The house has a guide price of £290,000.

This charming family home is now for sale in Handsworth.

1. Retford Road

This charming family home is now for sale in Handsworth. Photo: Zoopla

Having the stairs next to the front door is an under-appreciated design feature in a house.

2. Hallway

Having the stairs next to the front door is an under-appreciated design feature in a house. Photo: Zoopla

Behind the large bay window to the front is this spacious lounge.

3. Lounge

Behind the large bay window to the front is this spacious lounge. Photo: Zoopla

The open plan kitchen/diner to the rear benefits from floods of natural light.

4. Kitchen/diner

The open plan kitchen/diner to the rear benefits from floods of natural light. Photo: Zoopla

