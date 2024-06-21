Found behind the trees lining the east side of Brocco Bank in S11, this four bedroom detached home is close to a number of excellent schools like King Edward VII, Notre Dame High School and Hunters Bar Junior School.

The ground floor consists of a large, open plan kitchen/living/diner, a hall, dining room and living room. The basement level below has two store rooms and a cellar.

All four bedrooms are found on the first floor. The master suite takes up the entire north-side of the building - the bedroom space is located to the front and leads into a spacious dressing room and then a huge shower en-suite with a double vanity.

A family bathroom is located to the rear of the first floor, whilst bedrooms two, three and four are found on the opposite side to the master.

The house is listed for sale with Fine & Country and has a guide price of £750,000.