A rare opportunity to move to the popular neighbourhood of Whirlow has presented itself as this four-bed house with a one-bed annexe is the latest to join the housing market.

Staves Estate Agents has listed the home on Zoopla, describing it as a “stunning” mid-century property, with “generous” room proportions, large windows, and a south-facing garden.

This detached property is on Whirlowdale Close, and is situated in 0.3 of an acre of land. With its “sought after” location, and an internal space of over 2,900 square feet, it’s no surprise that the home has been listed with an asking price of £950,000.

The home is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1960. It boasts two reception rooms, a sun room, four bedrooms, a study, and an attached two-storey annexe, and it has plenty of scope for extension and refurbishment.

Outside in the enclosed gardens are mature trees, a feature pond, and a large patio area for entertaining friends and family.

Check out 12 photos of the “outstanding” property below. To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, please click here.

