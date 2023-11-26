The four bedroom home has a consistent modern design inside and is currently for sale.

A modern family home in Sheffield has been put on the market for £520,000 in the city's most expensive area.

The property is in the leafy suburb of Milhouses, which, alongside Bents Green, was found to be the most expensive area of Sheffield as it had the highest average sale price. It is being sold through Redbrik.

It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms set over three levels. The ground floor consists of a spacious entrance hall, w.c and modern kitchen/diner with patio doors providing access to the garden.

You will find the lounge on the first floor. It is big and bright thanks to the large windows, which offer views down onto the grass and trees outside the front of the house.

The master bedroom, with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite, is also located on the first floor.

The final three bedrooms and a large family bathroom can be found on the second floor.

To the rear, a low maintenance garden provides an excellent space to relax and enjoy the outdoors in good weather.

