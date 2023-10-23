In some areas of Sheffield, the average house price is more than £500,000

The average price of a house in Sheffield stands at exactly £200,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

That's how much was paid on average during the year ending in March 2023, the latest figures published in September show, which is up from £197,000 during the previous 12 months.

But house prices across Sheffield vary hugely, with the average being paid ranging from £100,000 to north of £500,000, depending on where you live.

Below are the 13 most expensive areas of Sheffield in which to buy a house, based on prices paid during the year ending in March 2023.

Nether Edge - £310,000 The average price paid for a house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £310,000, which was the 13th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

Norton & Norton Lees - £312,500 The average price paid for a house in Norton & Norton Lees, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £312,500, which was the 12th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

Upper Stannington & Loxley - £315,000 The average price paid for a house in Upper Stannington & Loxley, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £315,000, which was the 11th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.