News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Pensioner found dead in North Derbyshire home after severe flooding
Unfair stick and more injury woe - Blades talking points post-Man U
One five and a few 7’s in United player ratings in battling Man U loss
Devastation as Sir Bobby Charlton dies before Manchester United game
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled

13 most expensive Sheffield areas to buy a house, including Norton Lees and Fulwood

In some areas of Sheffield, the average house price is more than £500,000

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 05:21 BST

The average price of a house in Sheffield stands at exactly £200,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

That's how much was paid on average during the year ending in March 2023, the latest figures published in September show, which is up from £197,000 during the previous 12 months.

But house prices across Sheffield vary hugely, with the average being paid ranging from £100,000 to north of £500,000, depending on where you live.

Below are the 13 most expensive areas of Sheffield in which to buy a house, based on prices paid during the year ending in March 2023.

The average price paid for a house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £310,000, which was the 13th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

1. Nether Edge - £310,000

The average price paid for a house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £310,000, which was the 13th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price paid for a house in Norton & Norton Lees, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £312,500, which was the 12th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

2. Norton & Norton Lees - £312,500

The average price paid for a house in Norton & Norton Lees, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £312,500, which was the 12th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The average price paid for a house in Upper Stannington & Loxley, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £315,000, which was the 11th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

3. Upper Stannington & Loxley - £315,000

The average price paid for a house in Upper Stannington & Loxley, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £315,000, which was the 11th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The average price paid for a house in Endcliffe & Ranmoor, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £340,000, which was the 10th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

4. Endcliffe & Ranmoor - £340,000

The average price paid for a house in Endcliffe & Ranmoor, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £340,000, which was the 10th highest out of all 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield. Photo: google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPropertyPropertiesHousingHomeHome ownersHome and garden