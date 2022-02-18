Property for sale: Shared ownership scheme to help Sheffield buyers secure dream home

Home Reach is a government-backed shared ownership scheme which allows eligible house hunters to buy a 50-75% share of a new three bedroom home on the David Wilson Homes development. They would pay a low monthly rent on the remaining share.

Buyers at the Main Road development then have the opportunity to increase their share of the home by up to 100% over time.

The scheme is offered in partnership with shared ownership specialist, heylo housing, which owns the remaining share and acts as a landlord.

Under Home Reach, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West is giving prospective buyers the chance to purchase the Archford at Oughtibridge Valley.

The Archford is a semi-detached, three bedroom home, designed with plenty of space for modern living, with prices starting from £151,500 for a 50% share.

Downstairs, the Archford boasts a spacious living room that leads to an open-plan dining kitchen with French doors that open out onto the rear garden, creating the option for even more living space in the warmer months. Upstairs comprises a main bedroom with its own en suite shower room, a further double bedroom, a single bedroom that could be transformed into a home office and a family bathroom.

Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “The flexibility offered by the Home Reach scheme at Oughtibridge Valley is perfect for those looking for an affordable way to move into a brand new home. The Archford is the ideal home for young professionals, growing families and those looking to own their first property, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer a helping hand in the form of shared ownership.”

Oughtibridge Valley is a stunning community of three and four bedroom homes nestled in picturesque woodland and combines countryside charm with city connections. Homes are available from £151,500 and prospective buyers are invited to tour the show homes by booking an appointment at the sales office.

This development combines countryside charm with city connections, benefitting from a variety of scenic walks with access to the Upper Don Trail, a great range of local amenities and good commuting links to Sheffield and the wider region.

Within a 20 minute drive is the Northern General Hospital, Meadowhall, Fox Valley Shopping Centre, the Peak District and much more.

For more information, visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev001787-oughtibridge-valley,-sheffield/

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has reported significant social, economic and environmental contributions to the Yorkshire communities in which it builds over the course of the last year.

In 2021, the homebuilder built 660 new homes across the West and South Yorkshire region, supporting over 2,156 jobs through its own business and that of its suppliers and subcontractors in the process.