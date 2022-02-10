Not surprisingly, the addresses are in the S17, S11 and S10 postcodes as revealed by home sales company Property Solvers. Top of the Sheffield pile was Dore Road in Dore where the average price was £1,277,000.

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from the Land Registry since early 2016. It showed six houses had been sold on Dore Road since that date.

Second in the Sheffield list was Stumperlowe Crescent Road, Nether Green, where the average price was £1,214,0005. Five houses have been sold since 2016.

Third was Hangram Lane in the Mayfield Valley where the average price was £1,133,3333 and three were sold. Snaithing Lane, Ranmoor, was next at £1,125,6254, with four sold followed by Long Line, Dore, at £1,066,0005, with five sold.

The final three streets were Cavendish Avenue, Dore, where the average price was £930,19213 and 13 were sold since 2016. Next was Whirlow Park Road, Whirlow, at £921,2278 with eight sold. Finally, houses on Millhouses Lane, Millhouses, sold at an average of £900,0003 and three were sold.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

He added it was worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Tivy Dale, Cawthorne, Barnsley, sold for £2,300,000. It is in the S75 postcode.

