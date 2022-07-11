A railway enthusiast’s dream home is coming up for sale in August for a guide price of £180,000-£200,000 with Brown&Co. It is listed for auction at JHWalter’s County Property Auction.

Station House, Beckingham, near Doncaster, offers a rare opportunity to buy a property in need of complete renovation but oozing railway nostalgia.

Many original features are preserved including the waiting room with some posters still visible on the walls as well as the ticket/station master’s office.

Jeremy Baguley, Partner at Brown&Co, based in Retford, said: “The property lends itself to re-modelling to create a stunning family home of character, subject to all statutory consents and approvals.”

The Grade II listed property was built in around 1875, soon after Beckingham station opened in 1867.

It originally served the Great Northern Line’s trains between Gainsborough and Doncaster at a time when rail travel was hugely popular with the Victorians.

The property for sale, substantial in size and with several chimneys, one serving a fireplace so waiting passengers could keep warm, was where the station master and his family lived and also where people would have bought tickets.

Records show the station master for 16 years at Beckingham, and in the service of the Great Northern Line for more than 40 years, was Edmund Gooter, who died in 1891, aged 64.

The station closed to passengers in 1959 and completely in 1963 although the railway line remains open.

Inside the property is a living space over two floors.

Off an entrance hall is a sitting room, a kitchen, back kitchen, pantry and porch.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The living space is integral to the original station facilities including on the ground floor, the waiting room, station/ticket office and store.

The property has direct frontage to the railway line and is accessed via a shared track off Station Road, close to its level crossing.

The grounds extend beyond the access track and presently form an area of garden (in need of attention) and a former timber garage store.

The property will be auctioned on August 10.

For more information contact Jeremy Baguley on 01777 712944 or 07768 465721.

1. The kitchen Off an entrance hall is a sitting room, a kitchen, back kitchen, pantry and porch Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2. Imagine Victorian passengers keeping warm There are several chimneys, one serving a fireplace so waiting passengers could keep warm Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3. Features There are still a lot of its original features Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4. Inside It needs a complete modernisation Photo: Submit Photo Sales