Sheffield has seen the third-highest percentage increase in rent prices in Yorkshire – this is how the Steel City compares to other cities including Manchester, Leeds, York and Doncaster.

Rents charged by landlords in Sheffield have risen more than almost any other major city in Yorkshire, new data from Zoopla has revealed. Figures from January 2023 have shown tenants in Sheffield are paying 9.9 per cent more than they were a year prior, with Bradford the only major city in the county where rents have gone up more.

The data shows the average monthly rent in Sheffield now stands at £784 per month. The yearly cost of rents has increased by £1,680 since the start of the new decade.

The percentage change in the year to January 2023 is higher than in Leeds (9.4 per cent), Doncaster (4.8 per cent) and York (7.2 per cent). Despite this, monthly rents in Leeds continue to dwarf Sheffield, with properties in the city being let for an average of £916 per month.

Rent prices in Sheffield have risen by 10 per cent in the last year. (Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The average monthly rent in Doncaster and York are reportedly £632 and £1,032 respectively. York, Leeds and Harrogate are the only places in Yorkshire shown to have higher monthly rents than Sheffield, according to the Zoopla data.

As another large northern city, Manchester is often compared to Sheffield in many ways as people watch how the two cities develop. Landlords in Manchester have been charging far more than those in Sheffield for some time, yet landlords in the city seem set on increasing the gap even further.

The average monthly rent in Manchester is £1,104. In the past year, this has gone up by 13.8 per cent, and just under 24 per cent in the past three years.

Rents in Sheffield have once again jumped more than house prices. Data published earlier this month showed house prices in Sheffield have risen by 5.3 per cent in the year to February 2023.

