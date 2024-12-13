The three bedroom family home is found on Jubilee Road, Darnall, and has a good sized living room and kitchen/diner space.

It is listed on Zoopla with the estate agency Blundells who write they are “delighted” to bring the recently upgraded home to the market.

All three of the bedrooms are found on the first floor. Bedrooms one and two are doubles, with one being the largest of the three rooms, whilst bedroom three is a smaller, single room.

The family bathroom is found to the rear of the first floor, next to bedroom two - with bedroom one and three to the front of the house.

The ground floor has a small entrance hall with stairs and offers access to the lounge.

Outside, the house has “ample off-street parking” and a paved rear garden - accessible from the kitchen/diner.