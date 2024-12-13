'Recently renovated' and 'move in ready' family home in Sheffield could be yours at £190,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST

A “recently renovated” and “move in ready” home in Sheffield is on the market for £190,000.

The three bedroom family home is found on Jubilee Road, Darnall, and has a good sized living room and kitchen/diner space.

It is listed on Zoopla with the estate agency Blundells who write they are “delighted” to bring the recently upgraded home to the market.

All three of the bedrooms are found on the first floor. Bedrooms one and two are doubles, with one being the largest of the three rooms, whilst bedroom three is a smaller, single room.

The family bathroom is found to the rear of the first floor, next to bedroom two - with bedroom one and three to the front of the house.

The ground floor has a small entrance hall with stairs and offers access to the lounge.

Outside, the house has “ample off-street parking” and a paved rear garden - accessible from the kitchen/diner.

1. 'Move in ready' home

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Living room

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Paved rear garden

Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaSheffieldProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice