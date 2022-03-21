Property: Ways to boost your Sheffield home for spring to attract potential buyers

We can also reveal a number of tips and tricks which you can begin to implement now before the springtime market surge thanks to a survey from carpet retailer Tapi.co.uk which has been surveying the nation to discover what home features are most attractive.

There are more people looking to buy a home during spring than any other time of year and, with the season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to give your property that much needed facelift before it hits the market.

New kitchens, bathrooms, and natural daylight are the most tempting home features. This is the modern kitchen in one of Gentoo's new Liberty Grange homes.

Tapi’s research found the most appealing aspects of homes for potential buyers are:

Private outdoor space (52%)

New kitchen (51%)

New bathroom (42%)

Natural daylight (42%)

Clean and tidy home (28%)

Nicely decorated (26%)

Freshly painted walls (20%)

Neutral colours (19%)

New flooring (15%)

Modern appliances (12%)

More than half of those surveyed find private outdoor space to be the most attractive feature when looking for a home to buy.

But if you are not blessed with lots of private outdoor space, there are other ways to make your space appear more private by adding fencing, hedges, trees, and tall flowers to the far-reaching areas – both optimising the space and maintaining an enclosed feel.

More than half of those surveyed claimed a new kitchen was what they look for most when viewing a property, with new appliances also an attractive feature when viewing a property. A further two in five found a new bathroom to be the most appealing feature.

If you haven’t the funds to refurbish your entire kitchen or bathroom before you sell, there are still things you can do to give your space a well needed touch-up.

A fresh lick of paint will help spruce up the space, or you could add stick-on tiles to your kitchen or bathroom to help modernise it. Check for any rust or mould and ensure this is sorted before viewings too.

Natural daylight came in fourth position, with 42 per cent claiming this is the most appealing factor to them when viewing a home.

You can’t always control how much daylight your home receives, but with the right decorations, wall colours and flooring you can optimise the space and natural light.

Try adding large mirrors to reflect daylight around the room, and choose light, breezy colours for the walls and flooring.

Finally ensure your home is well presented, clean and tidy. Unnecessary mess and clutter is a turn-off.

Johanna Constantinou, brand and communications director at Tapi, said: “Now is the perfect time to start making changes in your home to ensure your property has the best chance possible when it comes to market. From new flooring, to cleaning the space and modernising it, we hope our tips will help sellers make their home more attractive to buyers.”