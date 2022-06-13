The property is on Broomgrove Mews, Broomhall, has two bedrooms and is said to combine the character and charm of Georgian architecture with high specification modern fittings.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “Stand Out features include the magnificent open plan living space which is flooded by light from floor to ceiling glazed doors which lead to a wonderful private garden, two generously sized bedrooms with fitted furniture, and gas central heating and additional under floor electric heating.

"The accommodation comprises of an elegant communal entrance vestibule, private front door to an entrance hall, a stunning open plan living space with lounge, dining area and a fitted kitchen, a master bedroom with en-suite, a second double bedroom and a further bathroom.

"There is a fabulous private garden with great privacy. To the front there are two allocated parking spaces and well maintained communal gardens.”

To view the property visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-apartment-sheffield-1365413.

