The house is on Wheel Lane, Grenoside, is for sale at £480,000 and was the third most viewed property during the festive period on Rightmove, the UK’s number one property website.

Rightmove described the property as an impressive modern home with three bathrooms, conveniently located near woodland walks and the countryside of north Sheffield, as well as nearby shops and restaurants.

Some of its standout features include a wide, open plan kitchen and living room, a hot tub and stylish bathroom.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “The festive season is always a great time for property lovers across Great Britain to browse some of the most amazing homes on the market, often in anticipation of their own new year move. The most viewed homes over this year’s Christmas holidays are filled with both character and modern features, from an impressive Balgonie House in Paisley to a contemporary pad in Plymouth.”

The Rightmove listing is https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118069571#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house is being marketed by Armitage Residential, Barnsley. For details visit https://www.armitageresidential.co.uk/property-search~action=detail,pid=1407 or call 01226 977147.

1. Sitting room The ground floor opens into the entrance hallway, with a snug sitting room at the front. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The stunning open plan, living kitchen with bi-folding doors leads out to the rear patio with hot tub. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Bedroom Having undergone a transformation by the current owner into a modern family home, the house has two ground floor bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Flexible With well-planned, spacious accommodation, this room is typical of the property and offers a flexible space which can be used as a bedroom. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales