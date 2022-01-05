Ivan Fewtrell, local property partner for tech-led estate agent Purplebricks in Sheffield, said: “The top priorities will be outside space, a home office and properties in the catchment area of good schools. S5, S6 and S35 will remain popular. We’re likely to continue seeing a limited supply of properties for first time buyers, due to the high demand and low supply. We could also see buyers wanting properties with potential to extend.”

Jan Siedlecki, local property partner in Sheffield, added: “Areas in S12-S13, S25-S26 and S2 are still selling well, with first time buyers and families looking for larger properties leading the way. We’re likely to continue seeing strong demand in these postcodes this year. Our 3D tours are proving to be the way forward as they allow buyers to have a virtual tour of a property in great detail, before deciding to arrange a viewing on the property in person.”

Sue Furniss, local property partner in Rotherham, said: “We’re likely to see demand in Wickersley, Bramley and Brinsworth. This is due to properties being in the school catchment for excellent schools. You are also close to the M1/M18 for commuting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look to rich dark colours for bedrooms – for example navy – to create a cocooning effect.

“These areas are and will continue to be appealing to first time buyers, as properties here are affordable. There’s no stamp duty up to £300,000, which is a great benefit to first time buyers looking to buy in this area.”

If you’re looking to ensure your home is on trend before putting it on the market, Rebecca Kerry, from Sheffield-based Rebel Interior Design, said: “Vintage and antique furniture tick every box. It's sustainable, it’s better quality and beautifully handcrafted, usually cheaper and you’re also getting something a lot more individual.

“We’re going to be seeing a lot more natural materials like stone and wood, rather than plastic. More sustainable woods like bamboo are being used for everything from flooring to kitchen cupboards.

“Spaces and pieces of furniture need to be flexible. Make use of a chimney breast by tucking a desk into an adjacent alcove. You can then slot shelves above it for some neat storage. A compact sofa bed makes perfect sense in a small study.

Living room bars are on the rise. From drinks trolleys to an alcove bar, the trend for home bars looks set to stay. Remove a row of books from a shelf or grab a retro drinks trolley from ebay, then style with a cocktail shaker.

“Living room bars are on the rise. From drinks trolleys to an alcove bar, the trend for home bars looks set to stay. Remove a row of books from a shelf or grab a retro drinks trolley from ebay, then style with a cocktail shaker.

“Wellness in our spaces is a big trend, and a simple, cost effective way to achieve this is by filling your home with plants. They improve air quality and promote endorphins.

“Dulux’s colour for 2022 is Bright Skies – a tranquil blue which is ideal for bedrooms and kitchens. Green is still going strong because it's calming. And look to rich dark colours for bedrooms – for example navy – to create a cocooning effect.

“Curved furniture is a trend that took off and we’ll continue to see this 60’s and 70’s-inspired trend in homes. Furniture with softer edges makes a room feel cosier.”