The house is on Strauss Crescent, in Maltby, Rotherham, and is an an end-of-terrace property with two bedrooms.

It is thought to have a kitchen and lounge, but has not been internally inspected. The online auction begins at 1pm and closes 24 hours later.

Auction House South Yorkshire is selling the house and the brochure says: “On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property has a front and rear garden and on-street parking."

The house is walking distance from a school. The brochure adds: “Please note we believe the details provided to be correct but no internal inspection has been carried out by Auction House and there will be no internal viewings of the property.”