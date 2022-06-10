The house is on Grange Crescent, Sharrow, and is described as a rarity to market for a property of this size and quality.

It is being sold by Whitehornes estate agent and is listed on Zoopla. The sale brochure says the property is perfect for the growing family market and is in sought after school catchment areas.

The brochure adds: “An absolutely sensational five bedroomed, two bathroomed, bay windowed, Victorian semi detached family home.

“Quietly tucked away on this well sought after residential road in the very heart of ultra popular Sharrow within Sheffield 11.

“Enjoying three incredible floors of accommodation that total 2,376 sq feet of accommodation which will be super popular with the growing family market.

“This fabulous property retains a wealth of the original period features, character and charm associated with a property from this era and effortlessly blends them with a contemporary twist that really needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

“With off road parking to the front and private rear larger than expected garden, number 20 is centrally located within a short stroll of fashionable Sharrow Vale that boasts an array of independent cafes, eateries and shops, Chelsea Park, the Peak District and-well regarded local school catchments on offer.”

Whitehornes then lists the benefits of living in the S11 postode. It says: “The S11 postcode incorporates some of the most sought after places to live in the Sheffield area.

“Spanning from Sharrow Vale close to the city centre, out to Hathersage Road heading towards the Peak District, S11 has a diverse property portfolio.

“From Sharrow heading up toward Ecclesall Road and Hunters Bar, you really do see Sheffield in its diverse glory.

“There are numerous shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs spanning every genre making Ecclesall Road a vibrant and popular choice for a day or night shopping and/or socialising. With Sheffield Hallam University's Collegiate Campus being nearby, there are many investment opportunities for student housing.

“With Sheffield's high retention rate of graduates, many young professionals look to rent in this area due to its cosmopolitan yet familiar feel. The city centre and train station is only a short bus ride away on a well run route making it a perfect choice for city workers and commuters alike.

“Close to Ecclesall Road is Endcliffe Park, one of Sheffield's most popular outdoor spaces, due to the many outdoor events held there such as traveling circuses, fairs and music events.

“The park is great for children with there being a lovely café with toilet facilities, an excellent adventure playground and a parkour playground which are all free to use. There is also an area which has a bouncy castle and roundabouts.

“The size of the park means that even on the sunniest of weekends there is always a space on the grass for a picnic or to kick a ball about. Not only are there large green spaces, but the park also has areas of woodland which are interspersed by paths, streams and duck ponds.

“Boot camps and park runs are often held there and there is an outdoor gym area which is free to use.”

