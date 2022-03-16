Property for sale: 99 homes now for sale on development on the edge of Sheffield

Millstone Park in Swallownest is a 99-home development which will put £650,000 into the local economy and create more than 20 jobs during construction.

Bellway Homes says the plot will feature a mix of three-bedroom townhouses, three-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, and four-bedroom detached properties.

It’s being built on a 3.9-acre site to the east of Park Hill Farm in Park Hill, Swallownest, which is a 20-minute drive from Sheffield and prices will range from £217,995 to £389,995.

An impression of what Bellway’s new Millstone Park development in Swallownest will look like.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “When planning to build anywhere our aim isn’t to simply to build houses – we’re here to create homes and communities that people will love in an environment that they’ll be proud to call home.

“The plans for Millstone Park really reflect this aim and I can’t wait to oversee this new addition to Swallownest growing into a much-loved part of the local community as families move in and breathe life into it.”

Bellway says interest in Millstone Park has been high ever since plans for the development were first announced in 2021, with potential buyers from around the region and beyond registering their interest in a development that Melanie says has something for everyone.

“There’s a strong mix of homes, which means there really is something for everyone – from first time buyers to growing families and on to those looking to downsize,” she added.

“Add to that what a great location it is in terms of access to leisure facilities, trips to the region’s key city centres for work or pleasure, and the close proximity of the motorway network and it’s easy to see Millstone Park being one of our most popular ever developments.”

The impact Bellway will have on Swallownest goes beyond the 99 new homes the company is building.

The company provides what it says is substantial contributions to the Rotherham Council via the community infrastructure levy and the Government’s section 106 agreement.

At Millstone Park this will mean more than £650,000 being invested, which includes £331,000 on local infrastructure; £233,000 on education, around £50,000 on sustainable transport, £34,000 on tree maintenance; providing 17 affordable homes and the building of a play area on site.

Bellway’s plans for the site also include a large area of public amenity space and a programme of tree planting, both of which are aimed at retaining the greenery associated with the setting.

For further information and to register an interest in Bellway’s plans for Swallownest visit www.bellway.co.uk or call 0114 2054460.

The sales office opens every Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10pm to 5pm.

The latest research by Unlatch, the property development optimisation platform, has revealed that between April 2008 and June 2009, new-build property prices fell by 15 per cent as a result of the recession.

Since then the market has rebounded and today, the average new-build commands a price tag of £358,543 - 60 per cent more than pre-recession levels.