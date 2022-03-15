The 10-acre development is called Chapel Waters and is in Rhodesia, near Worksop, a 35-minute drive from Sheffield.
It is being marketed by the Big City Co and a statement says Chapel Waters is close to excellent schools, amenities and transport links.
The statement adds that the diverse mix of housing offers something for all lifestyles. A selection of three and four bedroom detached and semi detached houses are said to be ideal for young professionals or families. Prices start at £215,000.
Two and three bedroom bungalows are also for sale for those looking to downsize or wanting single-floor living. Prices start at £179,950.
An area of public open ‘wildscape' will be created and feature a pond with landscaping and planting. For details visit www.chapelwaters.co.uk and to book a viewing call 01226 697208 or email [email protected]