The 10-acre development is called Chapel Waters and is in Rhodesia, near Worksop, a 35-minute drive from Sheffield.

It is being marketed by the Big City Co and a statement says Chapel Waters is close to excellent schools, amenities and transport links.

The statement adds that the diverse mix of housing offers something for all lifestyles. A selection of three and four bedroom detached and semi detached houses are said to be ideal for young professionals or families. Prices start at £215,000.

Two and three bedroom bungalows are also for sale for those looking to downsize or wanting single-floor living. Prices start at £179,950.

An area of public open ‘wildscape' will be created and feature a pond with landscaping and planting. For details visit www.chapelwaters.co.uk and to book a viewing call 01226 697208 or email [email protected]

The Gadwell is a two bed detached bungalow with prices starting at £179,950.

Kitchen

New home

The Moorhen is a detached house with four bedrooms, prices from £277,500.