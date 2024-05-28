Primitive oak armchair and Naval rum tub among 'strong interest' items at auction
Notable prices were achieved for the likes of a Primitive Oak Stick-Back Armchair with three legs, which was likely made in the West Country in the late 18th or early 19th century, and sold for £2,700 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).
A further West Country chair from the same era, which had an ash comb back, also sold well at £1,800.
The David and Hilary Hide Collection of Treen and Metalware achieved a total hammer price of £8,610 for 49 lots.
Highlights of this collection included a group of Sail and Ropemaking Tools, which sold for £200, a Pair of George III Carved and Turned Mahogany Candlesticks, and a Pair of Olive Wood ‘Brighton Bun’ Travelling Candlesticks, which sold for £380.
Good decorative furnishing pieces attracted high levels of bidding, with a Northern European Polychromed Bureau from the late 19th or early 20th century selling for £1,400, a Brass-Mounted Coopered Oak Naval Rum Tub for £1,900, a Ship-Type Bulk Head Striking Wall Clock, made circa 1890 by J Dimmick of West Cowes for £1,700, and a Pair of Victorian Glass Pharmacy Shop Display Jars and Covers for £1,100.
Among the Asian Ceramics in the sale, strong prices were achieved for a Chinese Porcelain Vase from the late Qing Dynasty (sold for £3,000), a Chinese Porcelain Dish from the Kangxi Dynasty (sold for £1,700), and a Pair of Chinese Porcelain Bowls, with Qianlong reign marks but not of the period (sold for £1,300).
Good European Ceramics included a Spode Pearlware Comport made circa 1820 and decorated with the H’unting a Buffalo’ pattern (sold for £650), a Worcester Spoon Tray made circa 1770 (sold for £400), and a Dutch Delft Lobed Dish or ‘Buckelplatte’ from the early 18th century (sold for £400).
Finally, pictures sold well throughout, with top prices achieved for the likes of a mythological work on paper by Mauritius Lowe (1746-1793), which sold for £4,200, ‘Sunday Afternoon’ by William Henry Hunt (1790-1864), which sold for £2,000, and a 19th century Allegory of Poetry by M Cordazzi after Carlo Dolci, that went for £1,700.
The sale achieved a total hammer price of £288,970 with an 84 per cent sold rate for 848 lots.
Full sale results are available to view at: www.tennants.co.uk