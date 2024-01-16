This three-bedroom detached family home has been “thoughtfully extended and renovated” by the current owner.

In the favourite Sheffield suburb of Fulwood, this three-bedroom family home enjoys an open plan kitchen, living and dining room with glass doors leading into the south-facing garden.

The home, described as “stunning” by estate agents Spencer, is just three and a half miles from Sheffield city centre and five minutes from the Peak District.

Located on the tree-lined Chorley Drive, off Chorley Road, the home is just a short walk away from Fulwood Village shops.

Fulwood is renowned for its sense of community, with many families making this their number one location.

14 photos below the interior of the property, along with its private outdoor garden.

1 . Front of house The family home is beautifully presented throughout, and offers a spacious driveway.

2 . Entrance hall On the ground floor the accommodation briefly comprises a spacious entrance hall, lounge, utility room, downstairs WC/cloakroom, and open plan kitchen, dining and living room.

3 . Lounge The spacious, bay windowed lounge has a log effect gas stove.