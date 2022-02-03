Tucked away underneath the city’s Victorian-era Town Hall, and located within the site of a former mens’ toilet, Public has received numerous accolades since first opening just over four years ago.

And now, Public has placed at number 42 in the annual list of the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars, one of only 10 Northern venues to be selected.

Public has been named as one of the UK's top 50 cocktail bars

Jim O’Hara, director of Public, said: “It’s always really humbling to be involved in these sort of lists. It’s not something you set out to achieve; but feels like a nice bonus, coming off the back of being closed for a long time because of Covid. It’s a nice reminder of what a special little place it is.”

“It’s nice to see other Northern bars listed in there, too,” said Jim, adding that Sheffield is beginning to become known for the contemporary food and drink scene that ‘Public is a part of,’ with independent businesses such as Juke and Loe; Joro; Bench and Tonco leading the way.

While Public boasts an impressive selection of beers and wines, it has become best-known for its cocktail menu, which features an innovative selection of their own concoctions that offer a twist on the classic tipples that are also available.

One drink which forms part of Public’s unique offering is their twist on a White Russian, named ‘Biscuit Before Bedtime’ and featuring Biscoff and condensed milk; washed Appleton eight-year rum; crème de banane; crème de cacao blanc and chocolate bitters.

The Surrey Street venue is located within the site that was previously occupied by mens' toilets underneath the city's Victorian Town Hall

Classic cocktails such a Negroni remain popular at Public, and Jim suggests the fact that customers feel comfortable asking for drinks that do not feature on their menu is a testament to the ‘comfortable’ atmosphere that has been cultivated at the venue.

“The more creative cocktails are there for people to try, but if you want to come and have a classic cocktail, or a wine, or a beer, then you can come and do that too,” he said.

Although Public only has a 'tiny’ kitchen, that has not hampered the vision for their ambitious small plates menu that includes dishes such as oyster with a mignonette sauce; bone marrow with parsley salad and a tonka bean crème brûlée.

The venue is gearing up to to launch a special Valentine’s menu shortly.

Public has a wide selection of both classic cocktails and their own, inventive concoctions

Jim is also the director of the other Sheffield venues looked after by the Rockingham Group including Picture House Social and The Great Gatsby and says he feels as though Sheffielders have gone out of their way to support the city’s independent venues in the two years since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"There is a really strong feeling of support for Sheffield’s independent businesses. We’ve definitely felt supported, whether that’s people buying take-away cocktails, through outdoor hospitality, the rule-of-six, everyone’s been so forgiving and understanding – it’s been great.”