A four bedroom home in a popular Sheffield suburb is listed for sale at £425,000.
The house, which also has two bathrooms, is on Crescent Road in Nether Edge - a suburb recently named by The Sunday Times as one of the Best Places to Live in the North and North East.
It is a semi-detached home accessible down a side path. The door puts you directly into the centre of the home with a living room on your left, to the front of the house, and the kitchen and dining rooms to your right.
Two bedrooms and a spacious bathroom are found on the first floor, with the two other bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.