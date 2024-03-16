Sheffield Houses: Inside £425,000 mid-century home in one of the Best Places to Live in the North

Nether Edge was named on The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live in the North and North East

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

A four bedroom home in a popular Sheffield suburb is listed for sale at £425,000.

The house, which also has two bathrooms, is on Crescent Road in Nether Edge - a suburb recently named by The Sunday Times as one of the Best Places to Live in the North and North East.

It is a semi-detached home accessible down a side path. The door puts you directly into the centre of the home with a living room on your left, to the front of the house, and the kitchen and dining rooms to your right.

Two bedrooms and a spacious bathroom are found on the first floor, with the two other bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

This semi-detached home is found in Nether Edge - one of The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live in the North and North East.

1. Nether Edge

This semi-detached home is found in Nether Edge - one of The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live in the North and North East. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner is found to the rear of the house.

2. Dining room

The kitchen/diner is found to the rear of the house. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The interior gives of a "stylish mid-century vibe".

3. Kitchen

The interior gives of a "stylish mid-century vibe". Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
From the front of the house, you will almost be able to look directly down Chippinghouse Road to Abbeydale Road.

4. Living room

From the front of the house, you will almost be able to look directly down Chippinghouse Road to Abbeydale Road. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldThe Sunday TimesProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.