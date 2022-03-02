Property: Less than half of homes in Sheffield meet the recommended energy rating standards

The EPC scale is ranked from A-G and is used to measure the efficiency of a property based on the level of its emissions, its potential heat or energy loss and its likely fuel costs. A is the most efficient in terms of likely fuel costs and carbon dioxide emissions.

Research from house buyer Openpropertygroup.com found that just 40 per cent of homes in Sheffield meet the C rating –matching the average figure in England. The figure in Leeds was worse, at 36 per cent while Yorkshire and the Humber was the lowest scoring region on the list, with only 35 per cent of its properties meet the recommended standard of C.

Just 40% of Sheffield's properties meet the C' rating for energy standards.

Currently, 63 per cent of properties in London meet the C rating or above. This is closely following by Salford, which has 58 per cent of properties meeting the recommended energy rating and Peterborough, where 53 per cent of its properties are in the band of ‘C’ or above.

At the other end of the scale Birmingham was ranked last, where only 31 per cent of homes meet the target energy rating. Both Stoke-on-Trent and Lancaster also fell below the nationwide average with 32 per cent and 33 per cent of their properties respectively scoring an EPC rating of ‘C’ or above.

This is going to effect landlords in Sheffield as the Government has proposed a bill where all rental properties would need to meet a compulsory energy performance certificate rating of band C on new tenancies by December 2025.

Openpropertygroup.com managing director, Jason Harris-Cohen said: “The Government is proving relentless in its quest to be carbon net zero by 2050. Landlords are seen as a soft target and raising the bar in terms of EPC standards feels somewhat unfair.

“Buy-to-let owners have not long finished ensuring their properties meet the current ‘E’ EPC rating but now face three years of further eco improvements to reach a new ‘C’ target.

“Sadly, the energy efficiency measures required in the near future are the most expensive. Switching to LED light bulbs alone isn’t going to be enough - we’re moving into the territory of solar panels, cavity wall insulation and air source heat pumps.

“Landlords will seriously have to look at their yields when it comes to profits, margins and financing energy efficiency works. Some of the UK’s biggest cities – Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton – have some of the biggest issues with poor EPC ratings.

“Once the sums are done, many landlords will find they won’t be able to recoup any eco investments, especially if their local area can’t tolerate increased rents.