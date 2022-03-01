Property: Six bed Sheffield house of multiple occupancy sells for more than £100,000 above guide price

The house on Spooner Road, Broomhill, was described as a well presented, six bedroom, fully let, licenced house of multiple occupancy. The guide price was £295,000 and it sold for £397,000.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It was sold in an online auction by Mark Jenkinson. The brochure said the house currently produces £24,648 per annum, rising to £25,272 from July 2022. It added: “Sought after location, a short walk from Broomhill shops.”