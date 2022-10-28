News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: Three great properties in Kelham Island - one of world's 'coolest neighbourhoods'

We have found three great properties in Sheffield’s Kelham Island, which was named one of the “coolest neighbourhoods” in the world.

By Harry Harrison
37 minutes ago

The famous review magazine, TimeOut, ranked Kelham Island as one of the world’s “coolest neighbourhoods” earlier this month, coming in 35th out of 51 if the best bits of global cities. We found three town houses in the area currently up for sale, so if you want to plant yourself right into this “unique bit of Sheffield” then take a look through these brilliant properties.

If you like the look of these Kelham Island properties, you can find more information on them, and more properties for sale in the area, here.

1. Kelham Central - £505,000

This property is found in the Kelham Central area and is a brand new home. Each of the homes with these designs have a roof terrace to enjoy.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Kelham Central - £505,000

The ground floor of the home has a fully open-plan layout, with the living/dining/kitchen areas falling seamlessly into one space.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Kelham Central -£505,000

The property is finished with two stunning bathrooms, with large mirrors.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Living area

The living area is found to the rear of the open plan space on the ground floor, and is surrounded by large windows.

Photo: Rightmove

