Houses for sale Sheffield: Four city-centre apartments for sale as more move to inner cities

The Sheffield property market has a number of cosy apartments ideal for city centre living currently for sale. We have found four currently on the market on Zoopla.

By Harry Harrison
5 minutes ago

More and more people are living in England’s biggest city centres than when Covid-19 first arrived in the UK. Many people are finding the high number of nearby amenities, superior public transport and bustling environment outway the higher rents, property prices and general living costs.

The North of England is no different, with Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool all seeing city centre populations increasing by thousands. In June, ChangingSheff told The Star there were 25,000 people living in Sheffield city centre, which estimates suggest could increase beyond 35,000 by the end of the decade.

There is no shortage of accommodation available to those looking to move to the city centre, though much of it is rented, but we’ve found four city centre apartments currently for sale on the Sheffield real estate market. Each of them nestled inside the Ring Road and ranging from £160,000 to £380,000.

If you like the look of these apartments, you can find them on Zoopla, here.

1. West One Panorama - £180,000

The balconies of the penthouse offer lovely views across the city centre.

Photo: Zoopla

2. West One Panorama - £180,000

This Fitzwilliam Street penthouse is found right next to the Devonshire Green.

Photo: Zoopla

3. West One Panorama - £180,000

The property has a lovely open plan living space with the kitchen, dining space and lounge area.

Photo: Zoopla

4. West One Panorama - £180,000

The apartment has two balconies, one outside the kitchen/dining space, and the other accessible from the master bedroom.

Photo: Zoopla

