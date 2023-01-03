News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Cawthorne: Zoopla listings in South Yorkshire village named one of UK's poshest

The village of Cawthorne was recently named one of the poshest villages in the UK by the Telegraph, with an average house price of £500,000. Here are three houses listed for sale in the village on Zoopla.

By Harry Harrison
12 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 6:47pm

The village is just a 30 minute drive from Sheffield and was part of a 54-strong list derived from research by Estate Agents, Savills, of the UK’s poshest villages. The historic village has a number of properties available on Zoopla right now, but we have chosen three to share with you.

If you like the look of these properties and would like more information, you can find them on Zoopla, here.

1. Four-bed detached family home

St Juliens Way - £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Four-bed detached family home

St Juliens Way - £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Four-bed detached family home

St Julien's Way - £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Three-bed detached bungalow

Tivy Dale Drive - £500,000

Photo: Zoopla

