A South Yorkshire village has been named among the poshest places to live in the UK, in a list published by The Telegraph.

A village in South Yorkshire has been named among the poshest villages to live in the UK, according to a list released by The Telegraph . Located just a 30 minutes drive from Sheffield, Cawthorne village in Barnsley has "posh appeal" with an average house price of half a million pounds.

According to recent research by property agent Savills , the exhaustive list includes 54 villages from up and down the country that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer. Cawthorne, said the report, is famous for its historic Cannon Hall as well as its ties to the aristocratic Spencer family, who once owned large swathes of the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Once an iron and coal mining village, Cawthorne is now a commuter village that feeds Barnsley. Its big attraction is Cannon Hall, originally the seat of the aristocratic Spencer-Stanhope family. It has 70 acres of parkland, a Victorian kitchen and a museum exhibiting fine arts.

“The pub is named after the dynasty too - the Spencer Arms. Cannon Hall Farm is also a draw.” Now an affluent commuter belt west of Barnsley, Cawthorne has a population of 900, according to the 2021 Census . It is also frequented by ramblers as many walking routes start from the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph claim more people are moving to the countryside due to greater flexibility in where to live, thanks to working from home, which has resulted in the demand for rental homes in the countryside rising since the pandemic.

A rise in demand for countryside properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half of estate agents working across the country for Savills reported a rise in demand in the most desirable countryside locations, with 57% saying they were unable to buy where they wanted.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph : “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph’s top 54 "most desired" villages were chosen based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.

Cawthorne Hall in Barnsley has been named one of the poshest villages in the UK by The Telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad