The development will be Avant’s fourth at Waverley and the land is next to a site acquired by the housebuilder in 2020 for 144 homes.

The new homes will be on five hectares of land between the River Rother and Highwall Park, in an area known as Waverley Riverside.

Avant secured outline permission for the homes in 2017, and this reserved matters application means the scheme can commence if permission is granted by RMBC.

Planning documents state the development will be made up of a “varied range” of two to five bed homes, with a mix of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached dwellings.

A central spine road is proposed, with designated cycle and pedestrian routes, with access to the site taken from Highfield Lane.

“A transport assessment has been provided to demonstrate that there are no highway capacity or safety constraints to the development,” adds planning documents.

“The proposals seek to limit the use of the car for short journeys and encourage use of walking, cycling and public transport routes to mitigate impacts of pollution and improve air quality.”

The scheme includes one parking space for two bed homes, two spaces for three bed homes, and three spaces for four and five bed homes.

Of the 172 dwellings, 30 are proposed as affordable housing, which equates to 17.4 per cent.