These are the Sheffield neighbourhoods where house prices are rising the fastest.

The majority of Sheffield neighbourhoods have seen the value of their homes go up this year. One popular area in the city saw prices rise by an incredible 50 per cent in the year to September 2022, according to data from the Officer for National Statistics (ONS).

Sheffield’s most expensive neighbourhood, Bents Green and Millhouses, has also made the top 10. The area has seen a whopping £80,000 increase in house prices on average, the highest of any city neighbourhood.

Find out if your neighbourhood made the top 12 in our gallery below.

1 . Which Sheffield neighbourhoods have the fastest rising house prices? File pic: Bury St Edmunds, UK - May 15 2018: Modern homes in the Moreton Hall development on a sunny day Photo: trgowanlock - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Handsworth South Handsworth South had the 12th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.8 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £25,250 boost in value. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Highfield and Lowfield Highfield and Lowfield had the 11th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.8 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £25,500 boost in value. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Arbourthorne Arbourthorne had the 10th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.9 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £16,250 boost in value. Photo: Google Photo Sales