News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
20 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
21 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

House prices in Sheffield: The 12 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices - including Kelham Island

These are the Sheffield neighbourhoods where house prices are rising the fastest.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th Apr 2023, 06:45 BST

The majority of Sheffield neighbourhoods have seen the value of their homes go up this year. One popular area in the city saw prices rise by an incredible 50 per cent in the year to September 2022, according to data from the Officer for National Statistics (ONS).

Sheffield’s most expensive neighbourhood, Bents Green and Millhouses, has also made the top 10. The area has seen a whopping £80,000 increase in house prices on average, the highest of any city neighbourhood.

Find out if your neighbourhood made the top 12 in our gallery below.

File pic: Bury St Edmunds, UK - May 15 2018: Modern homes in the Moreton Hall development on a sunny day

1. Which Sheffield neighbourhoods have the fastest rising house prices?

File pic: Bury St Edmunds, UK - May 15 2018: Modern homes in the Moreton Hall development on a sunny day Photo: trgowanlock - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Handsworth South had the 12th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.8 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £25,250 boost in value.

2. Handsworth South

Handsworth South had the 12th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.8 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £25,250 boost in value. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Highfield and Lowfield had the 11th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.8 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £25,500 boost in value.

3. Highfield and Lowfield

Highfield and Lowfield had the 11th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.8 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £25,500 boost in value. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Arbourthorne had the 10th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.9 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £16,250 boost in value.

4. Arbourthorne

Arbourthorne had the 10th fastest rising house prices in Sheffield. They went up 15.9 per cent in the year to September 2022, equating to a £16,250 boost in value. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldHOUSE pricesKelham IslandONS