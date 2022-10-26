News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Wonderful' £925,000 Victoria Road home with south facing garden lands on market

This four-bedroom home in Sheffield’s Collegiate suburb has a stunning master bedroom, south facing garden and four bathrooms.

By Alastair Ulke
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 2:02pm

The four bedroom, four bathroom home on Victoria Road, off Ecclesall Road, has hit the property market for £925,000

The home, presented by Spencers Estate Agents, is described as “wonderful” and “substantial” by the brokers.

The property features a south facing garden, off road parking for several cars and just under 2,500 square feet across four floors.

It is a terrific property with a lovely, modern appearance throughout, with space that the sellers have previously used for cinema rooms, a home gym and a ample storage space.

Outside to the rear is a south facing garden which has a paved patio area, lawn, timber shed and planting beds which have a wide variety of well established plants.

Other features include a utility room, a master suite with dressing area, and open plan kitchen and an electric car charging point.

1. Victoria Road, Collegiate, £925,000

The house on Victoria Road has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a south facing garden.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

2. Victoria Road, Collegiate, £925,000

The amble garden is south facing and one of the best features of the house, set in the gorgeous Collegiate area.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

3. Victoria Road, Collegiate, £925,000

One of the home's four bathrooms.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

4. Victoria Road, Collegiate, £925,000

The home has four floors with four bathrooms or showers across them.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
SheffieldEcclesall Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 3