Homes for sale Sheffield: 'Wonderful' £925,000 Victoria Road home with south facing garden lands on market
This four-bedroom home in Sheffield’s Collegiate suburb has a stunning master bedroom, south facing garden and four bathrooms.
The four bedroom, four bathroom home on Victoria Road, off Ecclesall Road, has hit the property market for £925,000
The home, presented by Spencers Estate Agents, is described as “wonderful” and “substantial” by the brokers.
The property features a south facing garden, off road parking for several cars and just under 2,500 square feet across four floors.
It is a terrific property with a lovely, modern appearance throughout, with space that the sellers have previously used for cinema rooms, a home gym and a ample storage space.
Outside to the rear is a south facing garden which has a paved patio area, lawn, timber shed and planting beds which have a wide variety of well established plants.
Other features include a utility room, a master suite with dressing area, and open plan kitchen and an electric car charging point.