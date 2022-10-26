The four bedroom, four bathroom home on Victoria Road, off Ecclesall Road, has hit the property market for £925,000

The home, presented by Spencers Estate Agents, is described as “wonderful” and “substantial” by the brokers.

The property features a south facing garden, off road parking for several cars and just under 2,500 square feet across four floors.

It is a terrific property with a lovely, modern appearance throughout, with space that the sellers have previously used for cinema rooms, a home gym and a ample storage space.

Outside to the rear is a south facing garden which has a paved patio area, lawn, timber shed and planting beds which have a wide variety of well established plants.

Other features include a utility room, a master suite with dressing area, and open plan kitchen and an electric car charging point.

