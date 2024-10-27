And many people will be planning a move in the new year - either heading to the city for the first time, buying a bigger property or downsizing.

But where is the best place to live within Sheffield?

Obviously that depends what you’re after, whether it’s good schools, a buzzing nightlife, transport links or something else which is most important to you.

The cost of housing is also a big factor for most of us when it comes to choosing a neighbourhood in which to live.

The average house price in Sheffield stands at £223,000 as of August 2024, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

We’ve put together a list of some of the best, most affordable places to live in Sheffield, where the average house price is under £250,000 and in many cases well below the average price for the city.

We’ve based our list on a mixture of reader recommendations and key factors including schools, shops, pubs and restaurants, transport links, green spaces, leisure facilities and community events.

We’ve used the average price paid for a property in that area during the year ending in March 2024, based on the latest neighbourhood breakdown from the ONS.

What do you think of our list? Are there any other areas of Sheffield you think should be included where you can get a surprising amount for your money?

1 . Crookes Crookes has a vibrant community, with some treasured local shops, a popular street market and top restaurants including No Name, Casanova and Paesani. It has some great green spaces on its doorstep, like Crookes Valley Park and Weston Park, and it's not far from Sheffield city centre. The median house price in Crookes for the year ending in March 2024 was £230,000. | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Chapeltown Chapeltown has good transport links, including a railway station, a nice selection of pubs, shops and restaurants, and good schools nearby. There's also a popular market. The average house price for the year ending in March 2024 was £210,000. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Woodhouse Woodhouse is one of the more affordable parts of Sheffield in which to live. It's close to some lovely green spaces, including Shire Brook Valley and Woodhouse Washlands nature reserves. One Star reader said: "I've lived here most of my life and I use all the pubs and the West End Club. It’s just a top laugh. No champagne Charlies in this village." The average house price in Woodhouse West during the year ending in March 2024 was £137,200. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales