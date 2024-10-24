The top 10 places to live in Yorkshire - and where Sheffield suburb Dore ranks
Muddy Stilettos put the Sheffield village - home to celebs including Jess Ennis and Chris Waddle - in a top 10 list which includes Filey, Harrogate, Skipton, York and Cawthorne in Barnsley.
Aimed at Londoners considering a move, it states: “Forget E17, it’s all about S17 – an affluent Sheffield suburb that offers big houses, excellent schools and easy access to town and country (but it ain’t cheap).”
It adds that Dore is on the edge of the Peak, with its idyllic scenery, and has a village feel, plenty of amenities, outstanding schools and a reputation for very large houses. The majority of sales are detached homes costing around £742,919, it states.
But only the locals can say what it is like to live there - so we asked them.
