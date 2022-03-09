Property for sale: Four bed duplex apartment in an impressive Sheffield property has a guide price starting at £250K

The property is on Park Avenue, Ranmoor, and will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire on April 7.

It is currently let to four occupants until June 2022 and generates £1,212 per calendar month, says the auction brochure.

The four bed duplex apartment is on Park Avenue, Ranmoor, and has a guide price starting at £250,000.

The brochure adds: “The property would suit both buy to let investor and owner-occupier due to the current tenants lease shortly coming to an end.

“The property briefly comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living room on the first floor. To the ground floor, there are a further two bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property benefits from a large garage and parking.”

Auction House South Yorkshire is based at Bramall Lane and services Sheffield, Rotherham, Chapeltown and Barnsley, as well as the edges of the Peak District.