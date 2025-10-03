Nestled on Whiteley Wood Road in the sought-after S11 postcode, this Edwardian detached home offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Sheffield’s history.

Built in 1909, the land it sits on was originally owned by Gertrude Simpson, whose son, Vivian Simpson, was a footballer for both Sheffield FC and Sheffield Wednesday.

Simpson led Wednesday to winning the 1907 FA Cup, defeating Everton 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

He is referred to as “the best and most whole hearted player who wore the Wednesday colours,” In Sparling's book, Romance of the Wednesday.

A decorated First World War hero, Simpson also led the charge on the Cordona Trench before being tragically killed by a sniper in 1918.

The land was sold in 1909 to steel industry pioneer Harry Wilkins (1862–1930), who built the house as it stands today.

A managing director of Martin, Hall and Co and Marples, Wingfield and Wilkins, Wilkins was instrumental in the early manufacture of stainless steel cutlery.

His legacy lives on in Sheffield’s history and even on some hallmarked silverware still bearing his company’s initials.

Inside the house, lots of these exquisite original details remain intact - from intricate ceiling coving and wood panelling to ornate fireplaces, a maid’s sluice, and even the ballroom floor stretching across the second floor.

The property is ideally located for families, with a number of highly regarded schools nearby, including Nether Green Junior and Infant Schools, High Storrs School, and Ecclesall Primary - all rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

One of the standout features of the property is its private leisure suite with an indoor swimming pool, gym, and sauna.

A separate one-bedroom annex also offers additional flexibility, serving perfectly as guest accommodation, or a private office.

A stunning entrance hallway sets the tone of the home, leading to two elegant reception rooms.

The heart of the home lies in the thoughtfully designed kitchen and breakfast room, offering a more informal dining space, along with a separate utility room and a cosy family snug.

The house features eight generously sized bedrooms and a mix of five bathrooms.

The home is set within substantial grounds surrounded by mature woodland and open fields.

With sweeping lawns and patio seating areas, the garden is a peaceful haven that feels a world away from the city, despite being just minutes from Sheffield city centre and the Peak District.

Practicality is also catered for with parking for up to four vehicles on the private driveway, alongside a spacious garage.