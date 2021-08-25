Former cinema and 8-bedroom detached house among properties due to be sold at Sheffield auction

Dozens of properties will go under the hammer with Auction House South Yorkshire in sales on three days in September.

Dozens of lots are on offer in a Sheffield auction including a former cinema and an eight bedroom house.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 2:14 pm

The auctions are online on three dates in September and other properties include two three bedroom houses and apartments in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Auction House South Yorkshire wil hold the first auction on September 7, when the former Maltby cinema has a guide price of £200,000.

Another auction on September 16 features an eight bedroom house in Rotherham town centre, a three bed house in Grimesthorpe, Sheffield and apartments in Wincobank.

The firm’s last auction in July raised £935,499 in sales. To bid you must register.

For details call 0114 223 0777, email [email protected] or visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire

1. Former cinema

This is the site of the former Grand Cinema in Muglet Lane, Maltby. The auction brochure says this is an opportunity to purchase a building plot with planning for two dwellings and six apartments.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

2. Guide price

The guide price is £200,000. Further details can be found via the Rotherham Council website under application number RB2020/1332.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

3. Three bedrooms

With a guide price of £25,000-£30,000, this three bed house on Leicester Road, Dinnington, is currently let to two friends paying £600 per calendar month. The brochure says: "We have been advised by the vendor that the rent is paid on time and up to date."

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

4. End terrace

This three bedroom end terraced house in Rothay Road, Grimesthorpe, has a guide price of £25,000 to £30,000.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

