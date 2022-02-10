The semi-detached property is on Hardwick Crescent, Brincliffe, and has four bedrooms. It is for sale with Spencer and is listed on Zoopla.
The Spencer brochure says: “Located on this quiet no through road within the sought after suburb of Brincliffe is this fabulous four/five bedroom semi-detached family home.
"Beautifully presented throughout, the property has pleasingly retained many of it's original features which have been seamlessly blended together with modern fixtures and fittings.
"The property further benefits from versatile accommodation with a converted basement that lends itself to being used by family members, a place of work or possibly to be let out and generate an income.”
For details call Spencer on 0114 268 3682. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60717667/