Clowne Garden Village: 1,800 homes to be built on South Yorkshire border despite more than 1,000 objections
Clowne Garden Village will see up to 1,800 residential dwellings, and up to 24 hectares of employment development built on land near Hickinwood Lane, to the south of Harthill, Rotherham.
Plans were originally submitted in December 2017, with 1,164 public comments being submitted since that time.
Of those, 1,152 objected and none supported the application.
Nevertheless, on August 20, Bolsover District Council granted conditional approval for the development.
A number of contions and legal obligations have been put forward that developers Waystone must fulfil before and during the development phases.
In addition, the council has said that further detailed proposals for each phase of development will need to come forward in follow up planning application submissions that will build the full picture of the development in time.
Work will not start until approval is granted for each development phase.
On top of the houses, the development to the north of Clowne will include include green infrastructure, educational and recreational uses, a retirement village, neighbourhood centre, hotel, restaurant, health and care, and leisure uses.
Council Leader, Councillor Jane Yates said: “This development will be a huge change for Clowne and the surrounding areas and we appreciate a lot of people have concerns. We have done everything we can to ensure that concerns raised have been addressed through the planning process.
“We will continue to communicate and consult with the public throughout the development to ensure local people are kept informed.
“The impact this development will have on the district will be a hugely positive one with more resources and better choice of housing for residents.”