Rock House is on Twentywell Lane, Dore, and has six double bedrooms including four large doubles on the first floor. There are two luxurious bathrooms, one ensuite, with period style fittings framed by elegant tiling.

It is on the market with ELR and is listed on Rightmove. Features include a drawing room with an open fireplace and a lovely sitting room with another fire and bay window.

There is an extended garden room/orangery split into two parts which gives extra reception space and the study/dining room is equally versatile.

The ELR brochure says there is a bespoke, open plan breakfast kitchen with original crockery cupboards, two bathrooms finished in a period style with quality fittings and a separate ground floor WC. The property has modern gas central heating and majority timber double glazing.

There are mature gardens on all sides with an extensive deck, superb Indian stone terrace and two outbuildings. The house also has gated off road parking and detached tandem double garage.

The brochure says: “Occupying a superb position on this gently sloping woodland bank and commanding a fine, westerly outlook over the Poynton Woods valley towards the top of Houndkirk Moor that sits proudly above Sheffield.

"Rock House is a particularly fine, detached Victorian villa which offers a superb range of tastefully decorated and versatile accommodation that is perfect for the family market and laid out over three floors.

"The property has retained much of its original charm and character including moulded coving to lofty ceilings, generous proportions, sash windows on the front elevation and pretty fireplaces in many of the rooms.

"These period features are complemented by the more modern fittings that have been added in recent years including a bespoke kitchen by Kitchen Creations and both the luxurious bathrooms.

"The location, on the fringe of Dore is also extremely convenient for the local train station, first class schooling, golf enthusiasts and scenic walks in the surrounding countryside.”For details contact ELR’s Banner Cross office on 0114 268 3388. The Rightmove listing can be viewed at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/84003756#/?channel=RES_BUY

Property surveys consistently name Dore as Sheffield’s most expensive location in which to buy a property. Research by Property Solvers named Dore Road, Dore, as the most expensive street in the S postcode on which to buy property.

Figures showed the average price in Dore Road was £1,277,000 after six houses were sold since early 2016.

Dore village lies on a hill above the River Sheaf which gave Sheffield its name and until 1934 was part of Derbyshire, but is now a suburb of the city. It is served by Dore and Totley railway station on the Hope Valley Line between Sheffield and Manchester.

Data from the Office of National Statistics also shows Dore has the most expensive average property price in Sheffield. These figures put the average price in Dore and Whirlow at £470,000. Bents Green and Millhouses was second at £440,000, Fulwood and Lodge Moor was third at £425,000.

The fourth highest average price was in Sandygate and Crosspool at £373,2504 and Broomhall was fifth at £333,0005.

1. Superb The house offers a superb range of tastefully decorated and versatile accommodation that is perfect for the family market and laid out over three floors, says the brochure. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Terrace This Indian stone terrace is described as superb, with a water feature as the centrepiece. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Kitchen Period features are complemented by the more modern fittings that have been added in recent years including a bespoke kitchen by Kitchen Creations. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Dining The dining area is light and bright, perfect for entertaining. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales