Property for sale: Stunning executive Sheffield home with triple garage and orangery for sale at £1.95m

The property is on Dore Road, Dore, which was recently named the most expensive street in the S postcode on which to buy property. Research by Property Solvers showed the average price in Dore Road was £1,277,000 after six houses sold since early 2016.

This house is being sold by Saxon Mee and is listed on Rightmove. The brochure says: “On a superb plot of approximately one third of an acre, set well back from this exclusive road in the suburb of Dore, close to the open countryside of the Peak National Park.

"A strikingly attractive and imposing, six bedroom, five bathroom stone built executive detached family home with magnificent accommodation of approximately 6,500 square feet and fitted out to a high specification.”

For details call the agent on 0114 268 3241 or visit the Rightmove listing https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/115661024#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Kitchen The Saxton Mee brochure describes the kitchen as very large and it certainly has lots of storage space. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Orangery The stunning orangery overlooks the garden and offers an impressive space. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Light This living area is light and bright tahnks to two windows and a neutral colour scheme. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Bedroom One of six double bedrooms, this has an an-suite with stand alone shower. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales