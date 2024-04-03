A large family home in South Yorkshire’s poshest village is listed for sale for just shy of £700,000.

It is an extensive home, with a spacious ground floor consisting of a lounge, study, orangery, dining room, kitchen, utility room, w.c, garage and a grand entrance hall.

The “feature open staircase” takes you to the first floor where you will find all four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom benefits from lots of built-in storage and an en-suite.

The family bathroom comes with a four-piece shower, bath, sink and toilet set and is finished in a modern, black and chrome look.

Cawthorne is a former iron and coal mining village, which has transformed into an affluent commuter community for people working in Barnsley, Sheffield and beyond.

"Its big attraction is Cannon Hall," the newspaper shared. "It has 70 acres of parkland, a Victorian kitchen and a museum exhibiting fine arts.C

Cawthorne made The Telegraph's previous version of this list in late 2022, when it was said to benefit from "posh appeal" and is frequented by ramblers who enjoy the many walking routes which start in the village.

1 . Cawthorne This huge home is currently on the market in one of Britain's "poshest" villages. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Orangery An Orangery can be found to the rear of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales