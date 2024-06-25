Named ‘The Nook’, this three bedroom home has been described as “modern throughout” by Purplebricks estate agents. It is located in the heart of Hoylandswaine, Barnsley - a great location with commutable links to Sheffield and Manchester.

The house consists of a lounge to the front of the ground floor, and then a huge open plan kitchen/diner to the rear. This space features bi-folding doors to the rear and gets lots of natural light.

The first floor consists of the three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master does have an accompanying en-suite with a toilet, sink and shower - whilst the larger main bathroom is finished with a toilet, sink vanity and shower/bath.