5 stunning photos inside brand new Rotherham showhome part of new £20,500,000 development near Sheffield
The development will comprise of a mix of three, four and five bedroom homes with prices starting just over £280,000.
70 brand new homes with "designer kitchens" and "bespoke bathrooms" are to be built in Rotherham as part of a £20.5m development, according to housebuilder Avant Homes.
The housebuilder has released five photos from inside the four bedroom showhome at the new development, which is three miles east of Rotherham town centre.
Hannah Orgille, sales and marketing director at Avant Homes West Yorkshire, said: "Our Brecks Lane Park development has seen a great response from the Rotherham community, and we’re excited to be bringing much needed high-quality homes to the area.
"We’re pleased that potential buyers can now come and view our Horbury showhome. I encourage anyone interested in a new home in Rotherham to pay us a visit, so they can see for themselves why our development is so popular."
The development will see a range of three, four and five bedroom homes with prices ranging from £284,995 to £429,995.
The showhome, which is now open, displays the specification of one of the four bedroom, Horbury housetype homes. It features a "designer kitchen", "boutique bathrooms" and "spacious" bedrooms, which will feature in all the developments properties.