An impressive six-bedroom property in a “tranquil” Sheffield location has hit the market, with offers being accepted in the region of £1,275,000.

Standing within a private plot of around 1.75 acres, Woodend boasts far-reaching open views to the rear and is connected to Bole Hill Lane by a “sweeping” driveway.

Estate agents Blenheim Park Estates describe it as “well-suited for family living and allows the flexibility for use as one home, or as an interlinking property for multi-generational families looking to live together with the benefit of their own separate spaces.”

The property is located in a semi-rural area with access to the amenities of Marsh Lane, Eckington and Middle Handley.

From the house, there are public footpaths that lead through the surrounding countryside.

15 photos below show what the residence has to offer.

Surrounding area The property includes a summerhouse, kennel, stables, and around 1.75 acres of land. From Bole Hill Lane, a sweeping driveway gives access to Woodend.

Breakfast kitchen A country-style breakfast kitchen with front and side facing hardwood double glazed windows, strip lighting and timber flooring. There is a range of fitted units including two inset sinks with traditional chrome taps. Included in the sale is an Aga, which supports the central heating system and has two hot plates and two ovens.

Lounge A homely reception room with rear and side facing windows, exposed wooden beams and wall mounted light points. The focal point of the room is the multi-fuel burner with an oak mantel and a stone hearth, which extends into a window seat.

Formal dining room This large dining space is ideal for entertaining family and friends. There is a useful storage cupboard with a pendant light point and shelving.