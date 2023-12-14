Sheffield Houses: 15 photos show "tranquil" semi-rural property with summerhouse and huge gardens at £1.3m
The residence also includes a stable block, triple garage and a kennel.
An impressive six-bedroom property in a “tranquil” Sheffield location has hit the market, with offers being accepted in the region of £1,275,000.
Standing within a private plot of around 1.75 acres, Woodend boasts far-reaching open views to the rear and is connected to Bole Hill Lane by a “sweeping” driveway.
Estate agents Blenheim Park Estates describe it as “well-suited for family living and allows the flexibility for use as one home, or as an interlinking property for multi-generational families looking to live together with the benefit of their own separate spaces.”
The property is located in a semi-rural area with access to the amenities of Marsh Lane, Eckington and Middle Handley.
From the house, there are public footpaths that lead through the surrounding countryside.
15 photos below show what the residence has to offer.