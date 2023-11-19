10 attractive pictures of £210,000 home close to Sheffield's beautiful Graves Park
It is just a short stroll from Sheffield’s stunning Graves Park – and this three-floor home is up for sale.
The property on Wellcarr Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, is on the market with Zoopla, and also has its own garden as well as being so close to the sprawling park, the largest in the city. It is also close to shops and other facilities.
The ground floor has an entrance hallway into the living room or the dining room, with the dining room also providing the doorway to an off-shot kitchen.
Up the stairs, there is a double bedroom, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom on the first floor, while up the stairs on the second floor, you’ll find a large double attic bedroom. Experts say that additional space adds character to the property and offers flexibility in its usage, whether as a master bedroom, a guest room, or a versatile home office.
Outside, the property features a rear garden, providing a private outdoor space for relaxation or outdoor activities. A patio area enhances the outdoor experience, creating a perfect spot for al fresco dining or enjoying the fresh air.