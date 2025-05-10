Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ghost-hunting family tour the UK using Ouija boards in as many places as possible - including the beach and the PUB.

JP Kenny, 35, and partner Kymmi Jeffery, 38, adore all things spooky.

A ghost hunting family from Cheshire has shared how they love talking to spirits and whipping out Ouija boards at the beach and pub. | William Lailey / SWNS

They raised their daughters, Snow, 12, and Pebble, eight, to love it too.

Their home in Middlewich, Cheshire, is filled with haunted items while the family car is a hearse - which sees them likened to the Addams Family.

For the past three years, the family have been touring the UK visiting spots to whip out their Ouija board and connect with spirits.

Snow and Pebble on tour with the Ouija board. | Kymmi Jeffrey / SWNS

So as well as visiting over 50 'haunted' locations, they use their Ouija board at the beach, in parks, and in pubs.

They want to disprove misconceptions set by Hollywood films that say the boards are a way of communicating with demons or the devil.

JP, a teacher, said: "We want to bring Ouija boards to become more mainstream.

"But everyone thinks we contact demons or open portals because of films like Ouija, Insidious and The Conjuring.

"When the board moves, it's not a ghost or demon moving it - it's spirits and energies.

"We're travelling all over with our daughters using our boards and they love it.

"If we ever came across anything malevolent or very negative with the girls, we would shut the board down until the girls were no longer around.

"We want to educate people - Ouija boards are not evil like people think."

Jon Paul Kennedy and his partner, Kymmi Jeffery with children Snow and Pebble. | Jon Paul Kennedy / SWNS

JP and Kymmi, a therapist, have always been fascinated by otherworldly beings and the paranormal.

They run a ghost-hunting business alongside their normal jobs - and Snow and Pebble love getting involved too.

Pebble even has her own Ouija board - a pink Barbie themed one - while Snow has a gift and can 'see spirits', they say.

None of 'The Occult Family', as they call themselves, fear paranormal communication - in fact, they welcome it.

Kymmi said: "We try to connect to other otherworldly beings.

"We try not to read up on the history of places first - we try to extract the information ourselves."

JP said: "The board spells things out letter by letter, or numbers, and sometimes little sentences.

"Very often, the information turns out to be correct.

"The other week, Snow and I went to a haunted mill in Stockport.

"On the board, the planchette moved to spell out names and dates.

"Afterwards, we googled it and learned the owner of the mill had been accused of murder - and the names and dates were spot on."

Once, JP had his shirt pulled at a poltergeist's house in Rotherham.

And the former owner's name was correctly spelled out on the board Graisley Old Hall in Wolverhampton - which has a history of hauntings dating back to the 1300's.

The furthest-away place they've used a Ouija board was while on holiday in Kos, Greece.

While they love visiting spooky places, they say that doesn't mean the communications they have are sinister.

And not ALL supposedly haunted places give communications - such as the site of the Pendle Hill witch trials, where they said the board didn't move at all.

They say Ouija boards aren't only for spooky places - which is why they take theirs on casual outings too.

Kymmi said: "We're trying to extract information, which you can do anywhere.

"When we used the board on the beach, people were inquisitive.

"At the pub, people smile and find it quite fun."

While it's their "mission" to change public opinion of the paranormal, they have "accepted" they may never because of how Hollywood presents it.

They say they have been reported on TikTok for their Ouija board sessions with their daughters more than 250 times.

JP said: "Trolls online tell us our kids will be possessed - people have even called child services on us because of it.

"But our mission is to educate.

"We've never come into contact with anything like you see in films - like being pinned against a wall or rotating around tables."

Kymmi added: "Although - we'd find it really exciting if we did!"

Their favourite places to use a Ouija board:

1. Their own 'Occult Room' for paranormal research

2. The Haunted Nunnery in Malvern

3. Anglesey Beach

4. My Haunted Hotel - formerly an inn called Ye Olde Kings Head - in Chester

5. Newsham Park Asylum in Liverpool

6. The House that Cries (Graisley Old Hall) in Wolverhampton

7. Hallam Mill, Stockport

8. Falstaffs Tudor Museum, in Stratford upon Avon

9. Four Crosses Pub, Anglesey

10. Marbury Country Park, Cheshire