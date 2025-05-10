These four properties have caught the eyes of hundreds this week, ranking as the city’s most viewed homes online.

From a Blades fan’s dream on Greenland Drive (S2) to spacious family homes on Skelwith Close (S4) and Skelwith Road (S4), and a modern terrace on Greenland Drive (S2)—there’s something for every budget and lifestyle.

Whether you’re after a project with potential or a move-in-ready home with garden space, these listings show what’s hot on the market right now.

1 . Greenland Drive, Sheffield S9 This house is the most viewed on Zoopla this month. It is on Greenland Drive is £150,000 and has three bedrooms. | Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . £125,000 - Skelwith Close This house also attracted plenty of attention. A three bedroom semi with a spacious lounge, modern kitchen/diner, and a large garden - this is an exciting home with plenty of potential. | Zoopla Photo Sales