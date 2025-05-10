Sheffield's most viewed homes on the market this month including two-bed semi for just £60,000 in Parson Cross

By Ciara Healy
Published 10th May 2025, 14:16 BST

Inside Sheffield’s most viewed homes this month – from Greenland Drive to Skelwith

These four properties have caught the eyes of hundreds this week, ranking as the city’s most viewed homes online.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

From a Blades fan’s dream on Greenland Drive (S2) to spacious family homes on Skelwith Close (S4) and Skelwith Road (S4), and a modern terrace on Greenland Drive (S2)—there’s something for every budget and lifestyle.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Whether you’re after a project with potential or a move-in-ready home with garden space, these listings show what’s hot on the market right now.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

This house is the most viewed on Zoopla this month. It is on Greenland Drive is £150,000 and has three bedrooms.

1. Greenland Drive, Sheffield S9

This house is the most viewed on Zoopla this month. It is on Greenland Drive is £150,000 and has three bedrooms. | Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Greenland Drive, Sheffield S9

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Greenland Drive, Sheffield S9

Zoopla

Photo Sales
This house also attracted plenty of attention. A three bedroom semi with a spacious lounge, modern kitchen/diner, and a large garden - this is an exciting home with plenty of potential.

4. £125,000 - Skelwith Close

This house also attracted plenty of attention. A three bedroom semi with a spacious lounge, modern kitchen/diner, and a large garden - this is an exciting home with plenty of potential. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesBudgetBlades
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice