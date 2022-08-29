Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This current rise will mean a typical home will pay around £300 a month for gas and electricity while others who don’t pay their bills by direct debit such as top up cards are set set to pay even more.

And there could be further bad news as prices are to rise even further next year.

The move has been met with widespread worry and concern from people in Sheffield.

Beck Gadsby, aged 43, of Meersbrook, said: ”Honestly I don’t how we are going to pay for it, we don’t have a plan yet.”

Sarah Wild, aged 38, of Heeley, added: “I’m really worried about it. I’m concerned about how the futures going to look for myself, my family, but also for people who haven’t have got as much as me.”

Stuart Gillis, from Heeley City Farm, said: “I think it’s absolutely awful. I understand what they say about the things happening around the world, bur with got to take responsibility ourselves too.

“We’ve got to have leadership from our Government, and we don’t have one. We’ve got to set out how we can support people.

Beck Gadsby 43 from Meersbrook

“Personally I think the French have got it right – they’ve got the business nationalised, and they’ve instructed their company EDF that you can’t raise prices above four per cent, well why aren’t we doing that?”