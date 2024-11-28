A Sheffield restaurant agreed to voluntarily close after it received an abysmal food hygiene rating.

Inspectors have revealed the full findings of the shocking inspection at Xiong Qi, a Chinese hotpot restaurant at 221 Glossop Road.

It received a zero-star hygiene rating - the lowest possible - on September 26. According to the Food Standards Agency’s website today, the restaurant still has this rating.

The full inspection report has revealed that the restaurant voluntarily closed following the inspection, and agreed to complete some works prior to re-opening. Shockingly, the inspector noted that the issues found at the inspection had also been noted in the previous one.

Xiong Qi, on Glossop Road, is currently Sheffield's only restaurant with a zero-star food hygiene rating. | Google

The report said: “I am concerned that similar issues were noted at the last inspection, in particular with respect of pest infestation and poor cleaning standards. Failure to improve standards between visits and implement your written system will result in a reduced confidence in management score.

“Evidence of a mouse infestation was noted in the kitchen and store areas. All necessary steps must be taken to protect food and equipment from contamination.

“It is essential that any food that could be nibbled is moved to a safe area or is protected in robust containers.”

It was found that the cleaning schedule was “basic/not sufficiently detailed”, and a number of areas were noted in “filthy condition” and in need of "thorough cleaning”. This included mouse droppings in the kitchen besides the refrigerator and range cooker. They were also found in the freezer store, and the service corridor.

Concerns relating to food safety management were also raised, including a risk of cross contamination, and incorrect cooling and hot holding.

The inspector wrote: “The current cooling times of high-risk food such as tripe, intestine and chicken feet are too long. I was advised this can be up to three hours. This can lead to the growth of spore-forming bacteria that may have survived heating.”

They added: “The points concerning pest control, cleaning and the food safety management system require immediate attention.

“A revisit will be made to check progress with work and whether any enforcement action is needed. As there is a previous history of similar issues, failure to make the necessary improvements may result in prosecution proceedings.”